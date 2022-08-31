Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Usher Reveals Reason Why He Won’t Participate In A Verzuz Battle: “Nobody In The World Would Want Smoke With Their Song”

On the “People Every Day” podcast, the R&B veteran discussed how going hit for hit would make no one “want the smoke.” Usher went on to say he didn’t think anyone could go toe to toe with him and his catalog of music. “It’s like I could do it by myself. But I don’t wanna do that…me versus me,” says Usher. “If you compare it, what do you compare it to?” Usher says he’s “cut from a different cloth,” and he doesn’t think anyone would want smoke with their songs. Is there anyone you think could go toe to toe with Usher?

