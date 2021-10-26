Vanessa Bryant Recalls Finding Out About Late Husband Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna’s Deaths in Court Deposition
Vanessa Bryant testified as part of her lawsuit against the sheriff’s department, fire department and Los Angeles County.
She is alleging the department employees took photos of the helicopter crash site including photos of bodies believed to be Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.
Vanessa said she found out about her husband and daughter’s tragic death from people calling her because the photos went viral first. Vanessa was not notified first.
She said it took hours for her to be officially notified about their death.