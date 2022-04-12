Viola Davis Opens Up About Weight Struggle
Viola Davis stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel show ahead of her Showtime series premiere of The First Lady.
It premieres this Sunday. Viola plays former First Lady Michelle Obama.
During the interview Jimmy complimented Viola on her suit.
And she commented she was happy it fit.
I turn 56 and I don’t know what fits anymore.
That’s when it hit. Everything gets wider, bulgier and here’s the thing, I work out.
Jimmy told her maybe she should stop working out.
Viola continued, I get on the scale, I look at it. I get back off. I get back on. I get back off and then I’ll even take a hair pin out of my hair. I’ll get back on and by that time I’m mad as hell.
