WARM UP WITH GREAT MUSIC ON WKXI 107.5

Warm up with the best music from back-n-the day and today mixed just the way you like on WKXI 107.5.  That’s right join Lady Vee on this cold Tuesday Morning and take The Tuesday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better.  If you are planning on checking out The Sketchbook Tour starring Fantansia, Tank, Robin Thick and The Bonfyre this Friday Night at the Ms Coliseum, stay tuned for your chance to win tickets.  If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out, just give me a call at 601-995-1075 or text me at 601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out on your special day.  Warm up with Lady Vee on this cold Tuesday morning with the best music on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.

 

 

 

An Army Vet Hit the Lottery Just in Time for Veterans Day

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  On Veterans Day yesterday, the North Carolina Lottery announced that a 70-year-old Army vet named Ernest Dodson just hit a $277,000 Cash 5 jackpot.  He says he’ll use it to pay off his house and car, and can’t believe he’s finally debt free.

70-year-old Ernest Dodson served in the U.S. Army, and lives in Greensboro, North Carolina.

And he just came forward after winning a QUARTER OF A MILLION dollars in the North Carolina lottery.

He bought a Cash 5 ticket for $1 last Thursday, and didn’t realize he’d won until the following day.

Lottery officials announced his win yesterday for Veterans Day.  He won just under $277,000, and took home $196,000 after taxes.

He says he’ll use the money to pay off his house, his car, and buy a new TV.  And he can’t believe he’s finally debt free.

 

LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT

 

Here’s a way you can keep you hands warm while wearing gloves.  Just put on a pair of surgical gloves under your regular gloves and that will help your hands stay warm, why not give it a try .

 

 

 