WARM UP WITH GREAT MUSIC ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: On Veterans Day yesterday, the North Carolina Lottery announced that a 70-year-old Army vet named Ernest Dodson just hit a $277,000 Cash 5 jackpot. He says he’ll use it to pay off his house and car, and can’t believe he’s finally debt free.

FULL STORY: Did anyone have a better Veterans Day than THIS guy?

70-year-old Ernest Dodson served in the U.S. Army, and lives in Greensboro, North Carolina.

And he just came forward after winning a QUARTER OF A MILLION dollars in the North Carolina lottery.

He bought a Cash 5 ticket for $1 last Thursday, and didn’t realize he’d won until the following day.

Lottery officials announced his win yesterday for Veterans Day. He won just under $277,000, and took home $196,000 after taxes.

He says he’ll use the money to pay off his house, his car, and buy a new TV. And he can’t believe he’s finally debt free.