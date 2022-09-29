Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

West Coast Rap Legend Coolio Passes Away At 59

Share
West Coast Rap Legend Coolio Passes Away At 59

According to TMZ: EMT’s frantically tried to revive Coolio after his body was found in a downtown LA. home, but after 45 minutes of CPR he was pronounced dead. TMZ broke the story … Coolio was at a friend’s home late Wednesday afternoon when he went to the bathroom. We’re told he was in there for quite a while, and the friend became concerned and began calling for him. When Coolio didn’t respond, the friend went inside the bathroom and found the rapper laying on the floor.

Clicke “here” for more on the story

Recently Played

Im BabyAmbre
4:59am
If You Thinking AbouCalvin Richardson
4:55am
Cant Help MyselfGerald Levert
4:50am
Good Ol LovinJustn
4:46am
For You I WillMonica
4:41am
View Full Playlist