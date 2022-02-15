Whoopi Goldberg Returns to ‘The View’ After Suspension
Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View today (Feb 14)
She opened with, hello, hello, hello and welcome to The View and yes, I am back.
Without directly addressing her suspension she did say, I missed you all too. I got to tell you, there’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are The View and this is what we do. Sometimes we don’t do this as eloquently as we could.
She also said, we are going to continue to keep having tough conversations because that is what we were hired to do.